BB gun found at Cedar Rapids school

On Thursday, school officials at Jefferson High School found a student with a BB gun.

This was reported to the administration quickly and the BB gun was confiscated from the student. The school then notified local authorities.

Precautions were taken during the school day and the Cedar Rapids police department investigated.

Mike Hawley, the principal at Jefferson, stated that all students and staff are safe from the incident and that no threat was made.

Hawley wanted to remind everyone that all weapons, including look-alikes, are not allowed on school grounds.

The student in possession of the BB gun will face disciplinary action.

