Awesome late summer weekend

Our weekend forecast includes mostly sunny on Saturday, partly cloudy on Sunday with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. This is the perfect way to experience our last full August weekend. A cold front approaches bringing a shower/storm chance Monday. Right now the afternoon and evening look favored for the rain chance. A second cold front arrives Wednesday of next week with a slight shower chance. Behind this front, a true fall preview looks likely for the latter part of the week. Have a great night and a safe weekend.