Awesome August weather

Thursday started a streak of beautiful August weather that lasts through the weekend. Highs remain in the middle to upper 70s with lows in the 50s. The muggy meter is also at a comfortable level, which continues through Saturday. Plenty of sunshine dominates the skyline until Sunday when our next system approaches. A bit more mugginess comes in with the clouds, but shower and storm chances don’t arrive until Monday. Unfortunately, this means the first day of school for many will have chances for rain. Have a great night!