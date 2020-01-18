Away winter blues! Netherlands marks National Tulip Day

Tulip growers in the Netherlands have beaten back winter, if only for a day, with a riotous explosion of color in an Amsterdam square.

They marked National Tulip Day by filing Dam Square with thousands of free tulips. Crowds of people converged on the square in front of the Royal Palace to pick bunches of the flowers for themselves.

National Tulip Day marks the opening of the tulip season for the Netherlands' flower industry. Flowers are big business for the country famous for its colorful fields of tulips.

The country annually grows between 1.7 and 2 billion tulips, which are exported to more than 100 countries worldwide.