Average first freeze

Now with all this heat, you may not be thinking of freezing temperatures, but on average they are set to happen soon.

When we talk about the first freeze, we mean temperatures below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Normally the first freeze widespread across Eastern Iowa is October 3-15. Valleys though could see a freeze as soon as the last day in September to the first day in October.

The Climate Prediction Center in their 6-10 and 8-14 day outlook, which takes us into the first day of October, is still showing above-average temperatures. It looks like we will have to wait and see whether we are closest to the average or the latest this year.

Cedar Rapids

Average: Oct. 8

Earliest: Sept. 18

Latest: Oct. 24

Dubuque

Average: Oct. 12

Earliest: Sept. 23

Latest: Oct. 30

Iowa City

Average: Oct. 14

Earliest: Sept. 25

Latest: Nov. 4

Waterloo

Average: Oct. 6

Earliest: Sept. 19

Latest: Oct. 28