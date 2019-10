A staple of October is the wide range that can happen in high and low temperatures. We’re seeing that in Iowa on Tuesday, and the cooler air to our northwest is ready to make a move. Look for this to really take over by Thursday morning.

It’s very likely that many areas will not reach 60 for a daytime high that day, which would be the first time since May 21st. The wind will be blowing pretty good, too, with gusts over 20 mph.