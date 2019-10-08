Autopsy for Anamosa woman found dead in field says cause of death "undetermined"

Investigators have released autopsy results in the death of a woman whose body was found in a farm field in Henry County in August.

The body of Brandy Shepherd, 29, of Anamosa, Iowa, was discovered in a Henry County, Iowa, farm field Friday, August 9, 2019 (Courtesy: Heather Brokaw)

According to the Iowa State Medical Examiner, the cause of death of Brandy Mae Shepherd-Margita, 29, of Anamosa, was "undetermined."

Shepherd-Margita was found in a field on Friday, August 9, near the 1200 block of Iowa Highway 78, which is west of Wayland.

Examiners are conducting additional toxicology testing.

The Henry County Sheriff's Department and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are coordinating on the investigation on this case. Anybody with pertinent information may call the sheriff's office at (319) 385-2712.