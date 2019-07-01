Autopsy confirms body found on apartment canopy that of missing Waterloo woman

An autopsy conducted on a body found on top of a canopy on an apartment building in downtown Waterloo has confirmed the identity of it as a woman reported missing for over a week.

Sharla Kay Davis, 54, of Waterloo (Courtesy: Waterloo Police Department)

According to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, the body was identified as Sharla Kay Davis, 54. She was last seen on Saturday, June 15.

At around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, police officers and paramedics were called to the Cedar River Towers apartment complex on Sycamore Street in downtown Waterloo with a report of a body found on a canopy.

Police said the body had been there for an extended period of time.

According to the Courier, Davis lived in a seventh-floor unit inside that building. Police officials do not suspect foul play.