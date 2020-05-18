Auto dealerships making adjustments during Coronavirus Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic hit the auto industry hard. Car sales dropped 50 percent last month compared to last year. This according an article by the business magazine Forbes.

Dealerships have been making adjustments to meet the needs of their customers since the pandemic started. Lynch Ford Chevrolet has been doing a lot of sales online. They have photos of their cars on their website, and workers are giving people virtual tours of the vehicles through video chats.

Also, if somebody wants to test drive one of their cars and isn't too far away, they will drive it out to them. They sanitize the car, and they let the customer drive it alone to social distance. People can fill out the paperwork at home also. This is something they started doing because of Coronavirus. Workers sanitize the showroom several times per day.

They will also drive a car out to the person buying it. They also sanitize the showroom a couple of times per day. Car sales are big for the economy, so leaders say it's important to make adjustments.

"The biggest thing is that you stay positive,” said General Sales Manager Jeremy Clapham. “Not only myself but the teammates around me. The numbers will get back to where they were hopefully sooner rather than later."

Sales are down here at Lynch. Leaders say summer is when a lot of people come out to buy cars. They hope to bounce back then. A lot of dealerships are offering deals on some of their vehicles.

