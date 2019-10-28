Authorities to search Mississippi River again for missing Dubuque man

Monday marks one week since a Dubuque man went missing. Police in East Dubuque, Illinois, are set to search the Mississippi River again.

Dan Gessner, who has been reported missing in the Dubuque area since the early morning hours on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 (Courtesy: Leah Murray)

Security cameras caught Dan Gessner on the street near the "Other Side Bar" in East Dubuque last week.

Family and friends organized a search for him last week. His friends say they have little information as to where he might have gone. They are concerned because Gessner uses a medical device to help him walk.

Anyone with information on where Gessner might be should call East Dubuque or Dubuque police.