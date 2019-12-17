Authorities stress safe driving during holiday travel season as death rate edges higher

Law officers across the state are reminding drivers to pay attention, especially while driving during the busy holiday travel season.

(Image: MGN)

Too often drivers don't leave enough room in front of their vehicles, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies want drivers to aim high, meaning looking farther down the road not just to the car right in front, and to be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions as you drive.

“It's always important in the winter and slick conditions to make sure you're doing things slow and smooth,” Linn County Sheriff’s Office Major Chad Colston said. “I mean quick starts or quick stops are never going to be good for you.”

Colston added bridges often become icy and slick before main roads, during wintry weather.

The highway death toll in Iowa is on pace to top last year's rate. More than 300 people have died in crashes on state highways and interstates.