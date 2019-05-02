Authorities still investigating East Dubuque shooting that killed one woman

Authorities are still investigating a shooting that killed a woman in East Dubuque on April 21st.

Authorities said in a news release, around 2:45 a.m. witnesses reported a shooting in front of The Cave, located at Sinsinawa Ave and 1st Street. (Aaron Hosman/KCRG)

East Dubuque Police say Jennifer Miller was shot outside a bar early that Sunday morning.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office is taking the lead on this investigation due to East Dubuque Police Chief Steve O'Connell retiring.

Jo Daviess Sheriff Kevin Turner says someone took a video of the shooting. He's asking anyone with that video or other information to come forward by calling 815-777-2141.