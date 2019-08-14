Authorities searching for two individuals in Bremer County

Authorities in northeast Iowa are searching for two people who are on foot.

The Bremer County Sheriff's Office, in a post on their Facebook page, along with the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office, are looking for a male and female suspect. They are believed to be on foot around 39th Street SE, south of a bike trail near Waverly.

Comments on the post by the sheriff's office indicate they believe the persons may be heading south. They have no specific physical description of the inviduals, nor knowledge of whether they are armed or not.

Officials suggest the public stay out of the area, as armed officers will be searching. They also recommend that you remove keys from your vehicles and lock the doors on homes and outbuildings.

No reason for why the sheriff's office was seeking the individuals was given in the post.

Authorities are also utilizing aircraft from the Iowa State Patrol and several drones. They ask that private citizens refrain from using drones in the area.

Anybody with information on these two persons are asked to call 911, or the sheriff's office at (319) 352-5400.