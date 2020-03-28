Authorities search for man who fell out of boat in Iowa

Authorities in north-central Iowa are searching for a man who reportedly fell out of a fishing boat on the Winnebago River near Hanlontown.

The Globe Gazette reports that emergency responders were called around 1:20 p.m. Friday, saying a man had fallen into the water and not resurfaced.

Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank says it appears the boat hit some cables, spinning the boat and knocking the man into the water.

A second man in the boat was not injured. Fank says the stretch of river the men were fishing is a popular spot for recreational boating and kayaking.