Authorities name woman killed in Iowa City crash Monday afternoon

Iowa City police have named the person killed in a crash on the city's northeast side.

Police said Diane Fritts, 49, of Iowa City, died when her car crashed just before 2:40 p.m. Monday near the corner of North First Avenue and Scott Boulevard.

Police said Fritts was found dead at the scene upon arrival. Nobody else was in the vehicle at the time.

Authorities said an initial 911 call stated a "driver swerved to miss a deer and went into a ditch," but there's no evidence about a deer being present.

Police also tell KCRG-TV9 there is no information about any gunshots being associated with the call.

"The case, including contributing circumstances and cause of death, remains under investigation pending autopsy results," police said in a release. Police said that is "what the initial caller said, which is sometimes incorrect."

Authorities worked Tuesday to remove the vehicle from the scene.