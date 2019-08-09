Authorities looking for suspect following shooting in Waterloo

The search for a suspect is underway following a shooting in Waterloo that sent a man to the hospital Thursday night.

Waterloo police said it happened around 5 p.m. outside of the Emerson School apartments on Wellington and Randolph streets.

Police said the victim went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said the shooting was not random.

A suspect has not been named or described.

Officers were still on scene past 8:30 p.m., when the crime scene tape was removed from the parking lot and several officers left, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.