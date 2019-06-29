Authorities looking for missing Earlville man

Authorities from both Clayton and Delaware County are looking for a missing Earlville man.

56-year-old Mark Kloser walked away from a home near Edgewood on June 28th. He was last seen walking east near the intersection of Hilton Road and Highway 3.

Authorities describe Kloser as a dependent adult. They say he is 5'10" and 200 lbs. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with an orange stripe, navy shorts, and black tennis shoes with socks. He also has a distinctive scar on his forehead.

If anyone has information or had seen a person matching the description please contact the Clayton County Sheriff's Office at 563-245-2422.