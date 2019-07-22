Authorities looking for man who shot at mailbox in Washington County

Authorities in Washington County are looking for a man who reportedly shot at a mailbox from a vehicle.

According to information from the Washington County Communications Center, dispatch received calls at around 1:20 p.m. Sunday that someone had fired shots at a mailbox at 1741 Hwy. 78 in Brighton.

Officers from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Washington County Conservation, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Louisa County Sheriff's Office and Iowa State Patrol all assisted in looking for the vehicle.

At around 10:05 p.m. Sunday, a search warrant was executed at 608 East 2nd Street in Washington by the Washington County Sheriff's Office with assistance from the Washington Police Department and Department of Natural Resources.

The incident is still under investigation. No further details have been released.