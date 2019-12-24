Authorities investigating two weekend central Iowa hunting incidents

State officials are conducting investigations into two minor hunting incidents in central Iowa over the weekend.

At around 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said a man attempted to shoot at deer while they were crossing a road in rural Marion County north of Pleasantville. One of the shots hit a nearby home.

The next day, at around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019, a man shot another person he was hunting with while attempting a deer drive maneuver in Warren County. The victim was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.

Conservation officers with the Iowa DNR continue to investigate.