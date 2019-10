The Cedar Rapids Police Department said it's investigating a report of shots fired at the Kum & Go gas station on 1st Avenue NE.

Police tell KCRG-TV9 the call came at 7:52 a.m. Officers are on scene investigating.

The Kum & Go station is located at the intersection of 32nd Street and 1st Avenue NE.

No other details were available.

This article will be updated as new information is provided.