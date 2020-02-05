Authorities investigating report of shots fired near Kirkwood Hotel

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said it's investigating a report of shots fired near the Kirkwood Hotel.

Police said the call came in around 9:55 a.m. from the 7700 block of Kirkwood Boulevard SW. Authorities did not provide many details but said two vehicles were involved.

Authorities believe the vehicles involved left the scene.

There are no injuries reported.

A Facebook post from Kirkwood Community College said "KIRKWOOD ALERT - SAFETY MESSAGE: Reports of shots near Main Campus Hotel, threat has left the area."

The College Community School District said it has implemented lockout procedures which means all exterior doors are locked and students are kept inside the building.

Kirkwood Community College said there was no lockdown on campus as there was no ongoing threat.

This is a developing story. Stay with KCRG-TV9 for updated information.