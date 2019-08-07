Authorities investigate body found in South Skunk River

The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body found in the South Skunk River. At the same time, the Oskaloosa Police Department is investigating a missing person's case involving a 24-year-old woman.

Around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office found a woman's body in the South Skunk River near the Glendale Access. Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating how she got there and the cause of her death. An autopsy by the Office of the State Medical Examiner will help determine who she is and how she died.

The Oskaloosa Police Department is also investigating the disappearance of 24-year-old Ashley Shafer. Police learned of her disappearance on Monday.

The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information on either case to call them at (641) 672-2557.