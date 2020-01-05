Authorities in Jackson County look for man involved in alleged armed robbery

Screenshots of surveillance footage posted by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office on its Facebook page of an alleged armed robbery that took place in Miles on January 4, 2020. Officials said a man entered the store and made demands for cash from a clerk while presenting a knife. (Courtesy: Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
Updated: Sun 11:25 AM, Jan 05, 2020

MILES, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement in Jackson County are seeking the public's help in locating a suspect involved in a potential armed robbery, according to a social media post.

On its Facebook page, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the armed robbery happened around 8:04 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020. Deputies said a man entered the Miles Mini-Mart, allegedly presenting a knife and making demands for cash from the store's clerk.

Based on surveillance video, the man appeared to be wearing a hooded sweatshirt, jeans with the cuffs rolled, and boots. He had a unique walk.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at (563) 652-3312.

 