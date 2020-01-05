Authorities in Jackson County look for man involved in alleged armed robbery

Law enforcement in Jackson County are seeking the public's help in locating a suspect involved in a potential armed robbery, according to a social media post.

On its Facebook page, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the armed robbery happened around 8:04 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020. Deputies said a man entered the Miles Mini-Mart, allegedly presenting a knife and making demands for cash from the store's clerk.

Based on surveillance video, the man appeared to be wearing a hooded sweatshirt, jeans with the cuffs rolled, and boots. He had a unique walk.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at (563) 652-3312.