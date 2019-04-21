Authorities in East Dubuque investigate shooting

Authorities in East Dubuque are asking for the public's help for information related to a shooting.

The East Dubuque Police Department said a shooting happened in the early morning of Sunday April 21st. Authorities did not say when or where it took place, or the extent of any injuries.

The Jo Daviess County Sherrif's Office and the Illinois State Police are assisting with this investigation.

Anyone who witnesses the shooting or has information related to it is asked to call 815-747-3913.