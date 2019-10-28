Authorities identify Iowa woman killed in explosion during gender reveal party

The Marion County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman killed during a gender reveal party over the weekend.

Just after 4 p.m. Saturday, deputies said they responded to 2079 180th Avenue in rural Knoxville for a report of woman seriously hurt in an explosion. Crews arrived to find a 56-year-old Pamela Kreimeyer who died when she was hit by flying debris from a gender reveal announcement explosion.

The sheriff's office said its investigation showed family members were experimenting with different types of explosive material to try and record a gender reveal that would eventually be posted to social media.

In a statement, the sheriff's office said the following:

On Saturday afternoon five family members and the expectant mother gathered and placed gunpowder in the bottom of a homemade stand that was welded to a metal base plate. A hole had been drilled in the side for a fuse, a piece of wood was placed on top of the gunpowder and colored powder was placed on top of the board. Tape was then wrapped over the top of the metal tubing, inadvertently creating a pipe bomb. Instead of the gunpowder shooting the powder out the top of the stand, the stand exploded sending metal pieces flying. One of these metal pieces struck Pamela Kreimeyer in the head causing instant death. She was standing with other family members approximately 45 feet from the device. It’s believed that the projectile that struck the victim then continued another 144 yards through the air coming to rest in a field.

The sheriff's office said the incident is still under investigation.

"This family got together for what they thought was going to be a happy event with no intent for anyone to get hurt. What ended up happening was that Pamela Kreimeyer, a wife, mother and grandmother was killed by a piece of metal where a metal stand, gunpowder and colored powder were involved," Marion County Sheriff Jason Sanholdt said in a statement. "This is a reminder that anytime someone mixes these things there is a high potential for serious injury or death; please do not take these unnecessary risks. My condolences go out to the family.”