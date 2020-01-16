Authorities identify two killed in Des Moines shooting

Authorities in Des Moines have identified two people killed in a shooting Wednesday.

Damiko L. Carr, 28, and Karyree Henderson, 21, both of Des Moines, died, according to KCCI. A 31-year-old and 26-year-old are still in the hospital. They are expected to survive.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. in a garage attached to a home at 2702 51st Street. Authorities found three of the four victims, including the two deceased individuals, at the scene.

A trail of blood led police to a fourth victim in the 2700 block of Merle Hay Road. That person went to the hospital.

According to KCCI, police carried a sleeping baby from the home where the shooting happened. Police said the 6-month-old was not hurt.