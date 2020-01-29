Authorities identify suspect in Kennedy High School parking lot robbery

The Cedar Rapids Police Department has identified the suspect arrested in connection to the alleged armed robbery in Kennedy High School's parking lot.

Jovon Ellis, Jr., 18, is being charged with 1st-degree robbery, police said. He was arrested Tuesday night at a home in the 4400 block of White Pine Drive NE.

Authorities took him to the Linn County Jail before he was arraigned Wednesday morning.

The robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Police said an 18-year-old female student was at her vehicle in the parking lot when Ellis approached her. He reportedly pulled out a handgun and took the student's cellphone.

The student was not hurt.