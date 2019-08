Officials have identified the body that was found on Friday in rural Henry County, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

Brandy Mae Shepherd-Margita, 29, of Anamosa, was found in a field on Friday, August 9, near the 1200 block of Iowa Highway 78, which is west of Wayland. This was after they received a report of a body around Noon.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing through the sheriff's department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.