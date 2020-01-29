Authorities find longest Southwest border smuggling tunnel

U.S. authorities have announced the discovery of the longest smuggling tunnel ever found on the Southwest border.

Still image from video taken from inside of a cross-border tunnel between Tijuana, Mexico into the San Diego area. (Customs and Border Patrol/CNN)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Wednesday the tunnel stretches more than three-quarters of a mile from Tijuana, Mexico, into the San Diego area. It features an extensive rail/cart system, forced air ventilation, high voltage electrical cables and panels, an elevator at the tunnel entrance, and a complex drainage system.

The discovery did not lead to any arrests or seizures.

The next longest tunnel in the U.S. was discovered in San Diego in 2014. It was 2,966 feet long.