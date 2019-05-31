Authorities: Linn County man arrested on drug charges connected to Chris Bagley's death

Authorities have arrested a man who they say is connected to the death of Chris Bagley.

Drew Wagner, 33, is in the Linn County on drug charges not connected to Bagley's case. The judge did not give him bail.

Federal documents said a federal agent testified that they think Wagner was fighting with Bagley when another man, Drew Blahnik, stabbed Bagley.

In March, investigators found the 31-year-old Walker man's body buried behind a house on Soutter Avenue in southeast Cedar Rapids. An autopsy showed he died from stab wounds.

Prosecutors have not charged anyone with Bagley's death, but at least six people connected to Bagley face federal gun and drug charges.