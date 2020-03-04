Authorities: Iowa inmate serving life for murder dies at hospital

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) - Officials say a prisoner serving a life sentence for murder died Wednesday morning at a southeast Iowa hospital.

Everett Lyon was pronounced dead due to natural causes at 3:58 a.m. at Great River Medical Center in West Burlington. He'd been sent there for a suspected heart attack.

The Iowa Corrections Department says Lyon was 71. Lyon was convicted of first-degree murder in Marshall County.

Prison records say Lyon had been serving his time at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison. His incarceration began on April 10, 1979. 

 