Authorities ID couple found dead in Story County home

Authorities have released the names of two people who were found dead by a relative in their Story County home, deaths that authorities say were the result of a murder-suicide.

They've been identified as 79-year-old Richard Davis and his 78-year-old wife, Charlotte.

Authorities say Richard Davis shot his wife before shooting himself. A shotgun was found Wednesday near his body on the kitchen floor of their Colo home. Her body was found in a living room chair.

No note was found. Their son Russell Davis told The Des Moines Register that his parents seemed happy at Christmas.