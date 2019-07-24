Aunt says Des Moines murder victim was just looking for a better life in Iowa

The aunt of a woman shot and killed in Des Moines last week says she can't believe someone took her niece's future away.

Marvin Escobar-Orellana faces murder charges in the deaths of Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez and her two children on July 16. Deysi Rodriguez says her niece moved to Iowa for a better life for her family. She was living with Escobar-Orellana, someone she met in her native country of Honduras. The two were not romantically involved.

Rodriguez said through a translator that the last time she talked to her niece and the two children, they seemed happy.

"Lately, I was talking very often with them, and one thing I will remember is I spoke with them the previous Saturday before this happened. And, especially the little boy, I remember him, he was a very smiley, happy little boy. And that's one of the things I wont forget," Rodriquez said.

Escobar-Orellana is an illegal immigrant. He had been deported twice before coming back to the United States.