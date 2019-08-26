August has not been a hot month in eastern Iowa

This month is wrapping up with temperatures that are generally below normal. Some of us have not hit 90 this month, and it’s nearly certain that won’t change.

In Cedar Rapids, the warmest temperature this month was 87 degrees. Nearly all years have a hotter highest temperature than that. 2019 will tie 2017, 1986, 1977, and 1974 for the second-lowest hottest August temperature. In 1967, the hottest temperature was 85 degrees.

Dubuque’s hottest temperature this month was 85 degrees. If that holds, it will also be the second-lowest hottest August temperature for that location. It also happened in 2017 and 2004. In 1986, the hottest Dubuque got in August was 84 degrees.

The Iowa City airport has a relatively short record book and its hottest temperature of 90 is beaten by a few other years (89 in 2004 and 1950, and 88 in 2017). However, the long-term climate site on the southeast side of town is still helpful: its hottest high this month is also 90 degrees, and only six years had a lower hottest high temperature. Its record is also from 2017 at 86 degrees.

Waterloo did hit 90 this month. The majority of Augusts do get warmer than that, but there have been 24 other years with the hottest temperature being 90 or cooler. The record is 85 degrees, set in 1967.