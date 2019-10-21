Auditor finds thousands of dollars unaccounted for at Wapsie Valley

The state auditor released his findings on reported financial irregularities at the Wapsie Valley Community School District on Monday, identifying thousands of dollars unaccounted for by the district.

Auditory Rob Sand said that a member of the district's school board requested the investigation, which covered a time period from July 1, 2014, through October 18, 2018.

The board member wanted Sand to look into a deficit balance in the district's nutrition fund related to adult school lunch prices, improper disbursement procedures, mishandled deposits and donations not being used properly, issues with wages being paid to certain district employees, and concession stand and athletic ticket sales money being mishandled.

Sand found discrepencies in how Wapsie Valley handled funds from concession and ticket sales. He said that the district maintained insufficient records about concession sales, inventory, and ticket sales and did not require the person in charge of the event to perform a count of cash before returning it to the school's main office afterward.

The auditor estimated that the district collected $13,700 less than what would be expected from concession sales. This was less than the district's original estimate of a $23,000 shortfall. Sand attributed the gap to several possible factors, including collecting incorrect amounts from customers either unintentionally or deliberately, incorrect change given, funds being diverted before given to the main office, or money not making it from the office to a district bank account. However, he said that insufficient record-keeping would not allow him to determine specific reasons why the shortfall occurred, or to put an exact dollar amount on it.

The report also noted the lack of record-keeping for event ticket sales, with no records of the starting and ending ticket numbers during an event or comparing tickets sold to money taken to the school's main office. Because of this, he was unable to estimate whether any funds were missing from ticket sales, if any.

Sand recommended that the district implement proper records of concession sales and cash transactions, as well as inventory controls over goods in the district's possession to be sold. The report also suggested that prenumbered tickets be used for events, cash counts are conducted before and after an event, and a comparison between cash received and number of ticket sales performed after each event.

The auditor found record-keeping surrounding disbursements for expenditures and district credit card usage to be insufficient in some bases. He recommended that the district keep tighter control over relevant procedures and rules in those areas.

Sand found that an outside bank account, originally established by a Wapsie Valley High School basketball coach in 1992, was being used for the program's expenses not related to in-season activities like camps. The account has since been closed and its funds folded into a district-associated account.

Sand also reported that employee timesheets had no evidence of review or approval by the employee's supervisor. He recommended that the district institute such review for accuracy.

The report included no findings on the issue raised about the nutritional fund, which Sand said indicated that no issues were found during the course of the investigation.

Wapsie Valley agreed to the recommendations outlined by Sand's report and has already taken some steps to implement compliance.