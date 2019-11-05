Auditor calls first election with voter ID requirement success

These were the first elections in Iowa where the state required voters to show IDs at the polls. State lawmakers approved that in 2017, and an Iowa judge upheld the law last month.

Linn County Auditor Joel Miller says most voters were prepared

and came with their IDs. Miller stopped at different polling places throughout the day and said he didn't hear any complaints about the requirement.

"And again, we don't ever turn anyone away from the polls. They can still go to a provisional ballot if they didn't happen to bring it, and they can cure that, they can fix that after the election," Miller said.

This was also the first election in which all Linn County polling places had electronic poll books. Miller says that allowed them to monitor how each precinct was doing more quickly than they could before.