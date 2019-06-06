Audit finds Iowa City non-profit manager misused more than $500,000

A special investigation done by the state auditor's office has found Sheri Jelinek, the former office manager at the Iowa City Area Development Group (ICAD), misused more than $513,000.

Jelinek is accused of using the money to make personal expenses. Many of the purchases were made on a ICAD credit card according to the auditor's report.

Investigators found Jelinek used the group's money from at least December 2013 through March 2017 to patronize vendors that include the Home Shopping Network, Walmart, Linn County Rural Electric Cooperative, and Hulu among myriad others.

Copies of the nearly 1,000 page report have been given to the Johnson County Attorney's Office, the Attorney General's Office, the U.S. Attorney's office, and the Division of Criminal Investigations.

The I9 investigative team has reached out to the Iowa City Area Development Group for comment but we are waiting to hear back.