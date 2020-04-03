Auctioneers are rushing to cancel events

The Governor’s latest proclamation to help try and slow the spread of COVID 19 is for auctions to be limited to 10 people or fewer. That’s forcing some companies to rush to get the word out.

Spanky and Son’s Auction Company moved its Saturday auction to only online. They are expecting to sell about half a million dollars in farm equipment so farmers can start on the growing season. Now, they are worried some of the sales may not happen because this will be their first all-online auction and some may not have internet access.

“We don’t know if it’s going to hurt the price of the product yet because there are a lot of older farmers in the industry,” said owner David Boldt.

Livestock auctions with food animals are still allowed to continue as long as the crowds do not exceed 25 people and everyone remains in their cars.

