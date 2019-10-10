Attorneys for Mollie Tibbetts' alleged killer request another trial delay

The attorneys for Cristhian Bahena Rivera have requested another delay in his murder trial.

Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in the death of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts.

KCCI reports Rivera's attorneys on Wednesday requested a continuance so his defense can prepare expert witnesses to testify about recent evidence processed by the State of Iowa Criminalistics Laboratory.

The trial is now scheduled to start Nov. 12 in Woodbury County. It was originally supposed to start in September.

Rivera's attorneys filed documents in March, claiming he was not read his Miranda rights prior to an interview and any statements he made during that time were involuntary. They say Rivera is from Mexico and should have had been put in contact with the Mexican consulate early in interviews with officials.

Rivera's attorneys say that certain evidence gathered during the interviews should not be included in the trial.

There is also a hearing scheduled for October 22 and 23 to decide whether authorities violated Rivera's rights when they allegedly didn't read him his Miranda Rights until hours into their interview.

Rivera is accused of stabbing Tibbetts, 20, in July 2018. Her body was found in a rural Poweshiek County farm field after a month-long search that drew national attention. He is currently awaiting trial in Poweshiek County.