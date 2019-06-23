Attendance up at BBQ Roundup despite soggy start

Whether they were there for the food or the fun, organizers estimated around 10,000 people came out to Cedar Rapids’ 31st annual BBQ Roundup this year.

“The weather has not been ideal, but people kind of filled in the dry spots that we’ve had, and the attendance has been great,” said Katie Ripke, marketing director for McGrath Amphitheatre, which hosted the event as part of the Freedom Festival.

Ripke said they don’t yet know exactly how many people attended the roundup, which ran from Thursday to Sunday, but attendance did surpass last year’s numbers.

The roundup got off to a soggy start, as rain just about washed out Friday’s lunchtime crowd. But Ripke said attendance picked up Saturday and Sunday, despite early forecasts predicting rain throughout the latter day.

“I was crossing my fingers and hoping it just magically went around us,” she said. “We got lucky compared to what the forecast was, so we’ll take it.”

The forecast put plans up in the air for some people Sunday, which was also Family Fun Day.

“I looked at the radar, and it looked like some rain was coming, but then we come down and it’s really hot, so it changed our mind,” Cedar Rapids resident Addi Peters said.

“I think we were expecting rain, just because it was going to be in the forecast all weekend, but it was just nice to be able to have the sun pop out,” another Cedar Rapids resident, Victoria Wanda, added.

Sunday’s activities also had a charitable component to them, as a portion of the proceeds from Family Fun Day benefited the Cedar Rapids Parks Foundation.