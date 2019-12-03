Attempted traffic stop in Benton County leads to chase, suspect flees on foot

At attempted traffic stop in Benton county on Monday night led to a pursuit involving multiple law enforcement agencies, resulting in the suspect getting away.

At around 7:23 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019, a deputy with the Benton County Sheriff's Office attempted to make a traffic stop in Norway for a moving violation. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop, leading to a pursuit.

During the chase, the driver allegedly rammed two sheriff's office vehicles. Any attempt by law enforcement to stop the vehicle failed.

The chase came to an end just east of Blairstown when the vehicle drove into Prairie Creek along 22nd Avenue. There is no bridge over the creek at that location.

After the vehicled went into the creek, the suspect fled on foot. He was not caught by law enforcement but was able to be identified by sheriff's deputies involved in the chase.

Charges against the unnamed suspect are pending.