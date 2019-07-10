Attempted counterfeit bill usage turns into police chase in Dubuque

An attempted usage of a counterfeit bill led to a police chase on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Three men from Milwaukee, Wisconsin were arrested in connection with the incident. Oari Chatman, 19, was charged with forgery and interference with official acts. Willie Cokely, 38, was charged with interference with official acts, reckless driving, and other traffic violations. Khiry Wade, 22, was charged with interference with official acts.

At around 1:48 p.m. on July 10, 2019, the Dubuque Police Department received a report of an alleged attempt to use a fake $100 bill at Kohl's, located at 2495 NW Arterial.

An officer wearing plainclothes made contact with the suspect as he entered his vehicle outside of the store. He and two passengers then fled the officer in the vehicle, allegedly driving recklessly onto the NW Arterial, then turning eastbound onto U.S. Highway 20, also known as Dodge Street.

After leading police on a chase for nearly five total miles, another officer used a tire deflation device, called a "stop stick," near the intersection of Highway 20 and Grandview Avenue. The vehicle eventually stopped almost one mile later near the intersection of Highway 20 and Locust Street.

Police said the three suspects fled their car and entered a wooded area south of Highway 20, where they were found shortly and taken into custody.

All three men are being held at the Dubuque County Jail.