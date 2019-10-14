Attack ad targeting Joe Biden misleads on his role in Ukrainian affairs

A television ad President Donald Trump's campaign put out is attacking Democratic candidate Joe Biden for the role he played in firing a former Ukrainian prosecutor.

Screen shot from TV ad 'Facts' from President Donald Trump's campaign attacking Joe Biden.

The ad said it makes claims with "facts" but they are actually just opinions. The claims made are worth exploring but, as they are a matter of opinion, the I9 Fact Check team did not assign a grade to them.

SOURCE: TV ad titled “Facts," directed against Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden, put out by Republican President Donald Trump's campaign.

CLAIM: "Joe Biden pressured Ukraine to fire its prosecutor."

ANALYSIS: This claim proceeds a brief sound bite from an hour long event Biden took part in last year, put on by the Council on Foreign Relations, where he discussed corruption issues in Ukraine and how he once told the country's leaders that if they didn't remove their state prosecutor the U.S. would withhold $1 billion worth of loan guarantees.

"If your prosecutor is not fired than he is not getting the money, well son of a b**** he got fired," said Biden.

The ad fails to mention however that Biden also explained in his talk that the move was not his alone. In addition to the sound bite used in the ad, Biden also pointed out, "They're (Ukrainian leaders) walking out to the press conference and I say, 'we're not going to give you the billion dollars.' They said 'you've got no authority, you're not the president, the president said,' I said 'call him,' I said 'I'm telling you you're not getting the billion dollars.'"

While it is true that Biden did want Ukraine's former state prosecutor gone, the claim lacks context.

CLAIM: "Fact, the prosecutor said he was forced out for leading a corruption probe into Hunter Biden's company."

ANALYSIS: Contrary to what the claim says, this is not a fact. What is clear from the claim is its implication that Biden wanted a Ukrainian leader fired to protect his son, Hunter.

The non-partisan website FactCheck.org dug up the original quote the claim cites as its basis. The quote is from a witness statement that was supposed to be used in a legal proceeding in Austria.

The quote used in the ad itself is accurate, and Hunter Biden is mentioned, but the context is misleading. There is no proof that Biden's son was ever under investigation and the record further does not show that Biden ever acted to end any probe.

The website also notes the former prosecutor's version of events has been disputed, and he offers no proof to explain why he was fired in the first place.