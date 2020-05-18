Atlantic hurricane season forecast to be above-average

Tropical Storm Arthur is located off the East Coast. Since Arthur formed before the official June 1 start of the Atlantic hurricane season, does that mean the season will be active? Not necessarily, although this year may be busier than average.

Forecasters at Colorado State University predict 16 named storms compared to the average of 12. Of those, they expect eight to become hurricanes (the average is six) and four of those to be major hurricanes, which is Category 3 or stronger. The average is three. They also forecast a higher than average chance of one of those major hurricanes making landfall in the United States.

Colorado State forecasters will update their outlook on June 4.