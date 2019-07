A man in Atalissa was killed by a fireworks accident on last week, authorities said today.

At around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, multiple emergency responders were called to 2309 Jefferson Avenue in Atalissa for a man that was reportedly hit in the head by a firework.

James Don McMichael, 53, was found dead at the scene. Officials believe the firework struck him in the head, killing him.

The incident is being regarded as an accident.