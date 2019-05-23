At public meeting, Dubuquers voice concerns about Alliant's proposed rate hike

The Iowa Utilities Board heard public comments Thursday about Alliant Energy's proposed increase in base rates.

The utility wants to increase residential electric rates by nearly 25 percent over two years. Non-residential, general service and municipal rates would increase as well, in different amounts.

Customers filled a conference room at the Hotel Julien in Dubuque to express their opinions.

Some questioned why Alliant needs to raise rates when its profits are so high, topping $500 million in 2018.

One man asked the utility board to deny the request.

"The thing I say to the IUB is something they haven't done in quite a while. Say no. N-O. No. Flat and simple," Rick Trausch said.

Another man expressed a minority opinion.

Bill Gerhard said, "I think we need to have some faith in Alliant that they're making a good decision for not only their company but for the communities and their employees."

The meeting in Dubuque is just one of 10 the IUB is hosting. The final meeting is Thursday at 5:30 in Cedar Rapids in the Iowa Hall at Kirkwood Community College.