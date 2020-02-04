At least half of Iowa caucus results expected by day's end, Dems say

Democratic Party officials in Iowa are planning to release a majority of the delayed caucus results by 4 p.m. CST.

Precinct 68 Iowa Caucus voters seated in the Biden section hold up their first votes as they of the caucus as they are counted at the Knapp Center on the Drake University campus in Des Moines, Iowa, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The party officials in Iowa told the presidential campaigns the news as chaos and confusion hung over Iowa and its first-in-the-nation presidential contest.

Frustrated presidential candidates plowed ahead in their quest for the nomination, most of them in next-up New Hampshire.

Republican President Donald Trump mocked them and their party.