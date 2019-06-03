At least 17 candidates for president to visit Cedar Rapids on Sunday

This weekend Cedar Rapids will be the focus of the 2020 presidential election as multiple democratic presidential hopefuls will participate in the 2019 Hall of Fame celebration.

Officials with the Iowa Democratic Party say they are expecting around 1,400 people to attended their Hall of Fame Celebration at the Double Tree hotel in downtown Cedar Rapids. On the guest list are 17 presidential candidates and it is that detail that has some expecting large crowds to also make their way to the City of Five Seasons in the coming days.

Popoli restaurant's general manager Jude Villafana says his team is already having meetings discuss how best to prepare of the influx of people. Villafana says their approach will involve all hands on deck.

"It's kind of like getting ready for battle," said Villafana.

Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance Executive Director, Doug Neumann says restaurants like Popoli's are not the only ones with expectations of making extra money but he thinks there is another reason many of their members are interested to see what happens at the event, as the current political discourse is having direct consequences for Iowa.

"As much as a I think economic impact is on peoples' mind, their responsibility to question the candidates to engage in this dialogue is something that I head quite a bit about as well," said Neumann.

Neumann says his organization plans to send a representative to the event.

Cedar Rapids Police spokesperson Greg Beulow says event organizers have hired extra officers for their weekend activities.