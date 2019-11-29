At Kennedy Mall in Dubuque, Black Friday isn't just one day

It's technically Black Friday, but many stores have had deals all week long.

The Kennedy Mall in Dubuque. (Allison Wong, KCRG)

Elizabeth Rogers, Marketing Director for the Kennedy Mall in Dubuque, said many of their stores have been running sales and specials all week. Plus, the mall itself opened at 6 pm on Thanksgiving. JCPenny inside the mall opened even earlier at 2 pm.

"It's Thursday, it's Friday, and it is Saturday too with our small business Saturday," Rogers said. "On Saturday we'll be recognizing a lot of the small businesses in the mall which we do have quite a few of those as well."

Rogers said the mall organizes events for Thanksgiving through the rest of the weekend. Thursday night, the staff gave away swag bags filled with coupons and freebies for the stores inside the mall.

Friday morning, the mall gave away 200 chocolate bars. Inside were vouchers for gift cards of varying amounts.

Norm Leliefeld won the only $500 gift card. He and his wife were happily surprised.

"I didn't even really know about it. My wife got me out of bed this morning and which I wasn't too happy about that because it was so early, but no I didn't know about it all," he said.

Leliefeld said his wife also won a $500 gift card at JCPenny Thursday night.

The mall will have another event on Saturday. Santa Claus will be there to meet with children and give away a little gift.

"At the Santa station, we're giving away activity books for free to the kids, so we have a large supply of those so until we run out we'll be giving those away this weekend as well," Rogers said.

It's an annual shopping day that's now turned into a multi-day, shopping marathon.