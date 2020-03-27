Assisted living facility says they are prepared for Covid-19 with extra protocols

With several confirmed cases of Covid-19, nursing homes are under pressure to protect the most at-risk populations.

Melissa Wiebenga says the main focus of her staff at Emery Assisted Living in Robins right now is prevention.

"Right now, we are taking it hour by hour," she said."Our number one concern has always has been our residents the people who live in our buildings."

Several protocols are already in place - including only letting essential staff in the doors.

“We are screening our employees when they come in the building so taking their temperatures, making sure they haven't had flu-like symptoms in the last 72 hours, that they haven't been taking any fever masking medications like Tylenol and ibuprofen," she added.

If an outbreak happens, Wiebenga says there is a plan to quarantine residents in their rooms while the facility is cleaned.

You might think those extra precautions would scare people away from an assisted living center, but Wiebenga says that it is not so.

"It's actually to their benefit to move into our communities at this point. Then, they don't have to worry about getting groceries, who is going to bring them their medication, who is setting up medications. Because of the precautions and protocols that we've put in place, they are actually safest in our buildings," she said.

The downside is no visitors, not even family. That's why Emery has offered FaceTimes and Skypes.

"They are doing a little window visiting so the families are coming and writing messages on the windows," she said.

All while being ready for a changing situation.

"We’ve been getting ready for the what if's and the eventualities so we have our plans in place. We have our next steps guidelines," she said.

Emery is letting people move in - but with new procedures. All their belongings are deep cleaned first. Then, the new resident is on a 14-day quarantine.

Staff are also worried about protective gear for staff, things like masks and gloves. They say they have about a 30-day supply on hand but they are worried about being able to get more.